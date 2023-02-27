Telangana: Warangal student ends life after private pics leaked by friend

Hyderabad: Following a female medical student’s alleged suicide due to harassment, a Warangal engineering student hanged herself when a male friend shared her private images with others, according to police on Monday.

The police said that the woman was friends with a college student who had feelings for her.

But, she later made friends with a different engineering student.

This led to differences between the both, leading to the infuriated undergraduate student allegedly sharing some private images with her other friends.

This infuriated the woman, who allegedly hanged herself at a relative’s home on Sunday night, according to authorities.

The woman’s parents alleged that she went to tremendous lengths to escape the harassment of the two guys, who are currently being held by police.

The first-year postgraduate medical student who allegedly made an attempt on her life on December 22 at a government-run hospital in Warangal district after being “harassed” by a male doctor who was her college’s senior passed away on Sunday night at a government-run hospital in Hyderabad.