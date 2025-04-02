Telangana: Warangal Tomato chilli finally gets GI Tag

Hyderabad: The famous Chapata Warangal red chilli, also known as the Tomato Chilli has has got its Geographical Indicator (GI) registration tag from the GI Registry, Govt, of India. The GI application numbered 984 was filed in 2022 for it.

The Warangal chapata is a chilli which is characterized by its less pungency and high color traits. The application in 2022 was filed by the Thimmampet Chilly Farmer Producer Company Limited and Janna Reddy Venkat Reddy Horticultural Research Station (JVR HRS), Malyal, Mahabubabad district, and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTGHU), Telangana.

Also known as the ‘Tomato Chilli’ by local people because it looks blocky and has the appearance of a tomato, three types of the Warangal Chapata chilli exist – the Single Patti, Double Patti and Odalu. The Warangal tomato chilli is under cultivation in the villages of Nagaram of Jammikunta Mandal from more than 80 years.

Tomato Chilli spread over the surrounding villages by sharing of seed through their relatives particularly Velama community.

Subhajit Saha, GI practitioner and founder of Resolute4IP helped with the legal and statutory compliances along with Dr Bhaskar, a scientist who worked on technical requirements needed for the GI registration, said a press release on Wednesday. Saha mentioned that post GI registration of the Warangal Tomato Chilli, farmers can now market their produce with higher price from the current Rs 300 per kilogram to Rs 450-500 per kg.

Dr. D Raji Reddy, vice-chancellor of Konda Laxman Horticultural University mentioned that the GI tag will encourage more and more horticultural products to be filed for GI registration in the coming days. He further mentioned that GI registration for the Balanagar Custard Apple and Armur Turmeric is under process from the university as well.