Telangana: Weather enthusiast T. Balaji’s accurate forecasts gain public trust over IMD

Hyderabad: Weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather predictions, has once again proven his expertise in forecasting rainfall in various districts of Telangana state and Hyderabad city.

JULY 27 2023 FORECAST ⚠️



Currently North, West TS having very heavy rains, will continue with varied intensity till evening. Remaining parts of TS will mostly have moderate rains



The heaviest spell is over for Hyderabad, but still moderate rains ahead till tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/HP3aNIcJT3 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 27, 2023

While modern technology often fails to provide accurate forecasts, T. Balaji’s predictions have shown an impressive accuracy rate of 99 percent. Over the past 15 days, his weather forecasts for Telangana have been consistently on point, earning him praise and trust from citizens, who now rely on his Twitter updates for direct weather information.

T. Balaji’s Twitter account, @balaji25_t, known as “Telangana Weatherman,” boasts a staggering 63,000 followers, far surpassing the meagre 7,965 followers of the official government Meteorological Department account. The 17-year-old B.Tech student’s popularity stems from his precise predictions, which have even caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who mentioned him in his program, Mann Ki Baat.

His latest forecast indicates that Hyderabad city is likely to experience light and heavy rain within the next 48 hours, but due to a decrease in air pressure, heavy rainfall may not be expected.

Weather will get back to normal from tomorrow in entire TS. However due to last 2days historical rains, the flood effect will continue for next 2days though weather will be normal with not much big rains. So as holiday is given tmrw, stay alert from low lying areas, water bodies — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 27, 2023

Meanwhile, many districts in Telangana state are expected to be affected by the reduction in air pressure over the next 24 hours. T. Balaji emphasizes the importance of not only predicting rainfall but also assessing wind movement and its effects on weather patterns. Strong winds can disrupt rain and cause clouds to shift rapidly, affecting the overall rainfall in a region.

For the next 48 hours, intermittent rains are anticipated in the eastern and northern districts of Telangana, according to T. Balaji’s forecasts. His remarkable accuracy and expertise have made him a trusted source of weather information, outshining the official Meteorological Department’s forecasts in the eyes of the public.