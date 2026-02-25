Telangana braces for summer, heatwave likely from March 2-7

Hyderabad: Summer officially begins in Telangana after a two-day unseasonal rain, with dry winds to sweep across districts, starting from Thursday, February 26.

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, popularly known as Telangana Weatherman, temperatures will gradually rise and intense heat conditions will set in after February 28.

Hyderabad‘s temperature might cross 37 degree celsius during the same period.

Balaji also predicted a heatwave alert between March 2 and March 7, mainly in the northern and eastern regions of Telangana, with temperatures to touch 40 degree celsius.

UNSEASONAL RAINS COMPLETED



The 2day spell of unseasonal rains comes to an end as dry winds started to enter Telangana



Heat will gradually increase from Feb 26. Especially after Feb 28, INTENSE HEAT conditions expected



HEATWAVE ALERT – March 2-7 🔥⚠️



INTENSE HEATWAVE ahead… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) February 24, 2026

Brief spell of rain in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Kukatpally, Serilingampally and Gachibowli can experience a brief spell of rain (10 to 15 minutes).

Isolated rain is likely in Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar over the next two hours, while the rest of Telangana is expected to remain dry.