Telangana braces for summer, heatwave likely from March 2-7

Hyderabad's temperature might cross 37 degree celsius during the same period.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th February 2026 4:06 pm IST|   Updated: 25th February 2026 4:15 pm IST
Hydrated person drinking water during Telangana summer heatwave, March 2-7.
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Summer officially begins in Telangana after a two-day unseasonal rain, with dry winds to sweep across districts, starting from Thursday, February 26.

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, popularly known as Telangana Weatherman, temperatures will gradually rise and intense heat conditions will set in after February 28.

Balaji also predicted a heatwave alert between March 2 and March 7, mainly in the northern and eastern regions of Telangana, with temperatures to touch 40 degree celsius.

Brief spell of rain in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Kukatpally, Serilingampally and Gachibowli can experience a brief spell of rain (10 to 15 minutes).

Isolated rain is likely in Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar over the next two hours, while the rest of Telangana is expected to remain dry.

