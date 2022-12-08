Telangana: Who will grab DGP post in triangular contest?

Hyderabad: Three senior IPS officers are in the race of grabbing the new Director General of Police post in Telangana. The current Director General of Police M Mahendra Reddy will be retiring on 31 December 2022.

Reliable sources said, that the government has decided to send the names of five senior IPS officials to the Union Public Service Commission for the new state police chief. Omesh Sharaf from the 1989 IPS batch, Anjani Kumar, Govind Singh, Ravi Gupta from the 1990 IPS batch, and CV Anand from the 1991 IPS batch.

However, Omesh Sharaf who is the current head of the Special Protection Group (SPG) is retiring from the services in July next year, so his name is not likely to be considered by UPSC. Similarly, Anjani Kumar, who has been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police, is the current head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), while Govind Singh, who belongs to the same batch, is also retiring this month. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand belongs to 1991 IPS batch and will also be promoted to the rank of Director General of Police.

Ravi Gupta, Anjani Kumar and CV Anand are in the race for the state chief of police (DGP). According to UPSC rules, the state government is required to send the names of five senior IPS officers and after finalizing the three names, the committee will again send the proposal back to the state government and among these three officials, the state government is obliged to nominate the DGP.

Anjani Kumar has served as Hyderabad Police Commissioner for more than 3 years while State Home Secretary Ravi Gupta also has extensive experience in Information Technology and other matters.

Similarly, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mr. C.V. Anand possesses extensive experience in Law and Order policing as he has previously served as Police Commissioner in Cyberabad and Vijayawada.