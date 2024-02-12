Telangana will not hand irrigation projects to KRMB: Uttam Kumar

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Telangana will not hand over control of any other projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) unless the conditions put forth by the state are fulfilled.

Uttam Kumar Reddy announced the government’s decision while presenting a white paper on irrigation projects in the Telangana Assembly on Monday, February 12.

He further exposed the BRS’s failures to protect Telangana’s interests and explained also how the Andhra Pradesh government benefited due to the laidback attitude of the former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

The irrigation minister also projected a video in the state legislative Assembly, showing Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanking the then chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his generosity towards Andhra Pradesh.

More than 50% of illegal drawl of Srisailam reservoir

Presenting the white paper, Reddy alleged that the inflow to Srisailam reduced in the last 10 years, and “diversion to Andhra Pradesh was increased illegally.”

From 2004 to 2015, the total cumulative inflow to Srisailam was 10,665 TMC, water diverted out of the basin was 727 TMC; after the formation of Telangana, from 2014 to February 2024, inflows were 8,993, and they diverted 1,201 TMC.

This 1,201 TMC was diverted illegally outside the Srisailam reservoir; he explained that 50% more water was shared into Andhra under the BRS party.

Harish Rao happy over the decision, gives BRS credit

Reacting to Uttam Kumar Reddy’s presentation former irrigation minister Harish Rao said, “Not handing over irrigation projects to KRMB is a victory of BRS. It is because, BRS planned a meeting in Nalgonda on February 13, and only for this reason Congress government moved the resolution.”