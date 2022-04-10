Telangana wins 19 National Panchayat awards under various categories

Hyderabad: The Centre on Saturday announced 19 awards for Telangana on the occasion of National Panchayat Raj Day as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

While Telangana bagged 14 awards in gram panchayat categories, it won four in mandal parishad and one in district parishad.

While Chandapur in Wanaparthy district has won the Child Friendly Gram Panchayat Award, Yerravalle village in Siddipet has won the Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award. The Manthangod Grama Panchayat in the Maktal Zone of Narayanpet district won the Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar.

Rajanna-Sircilla District, Peddapalli, Thirumalagiri (Suryapeta), Parvathagiri (Warangal), Kodimial (Jagtiyal), Mukra (Adilabad), Velichala (Karimnagar), Venkatapuram (Mahabubabad), Jakkapur (Siddipet), Gundlapotlapally (Mahabubnagar), Maddikunta (Rajanna-Sircilla), Nagaram (Peddapally), Mariyapuram (Warangal), Haripuram (Peddapally), Mandepally (Rajanna-Sircilla), Burugupalle (Siddipet) bagged The Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayati Sashaktikaran Puraskar in the general category.

Telangana state Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed his delight for the state to receive the awards. “No state to match Telangana. Tons of thanks to KCR sir for guiding the dept n appreciations to the concern public reps&officers for excellent work,” he tweeted.

Congratulations to Rajanna Siricilla dist & @KTRTRS Garu, 4 Mandals & 14 GPS (total 19 in 4categories) for receiving National Awards. No state to match Telangana.Tons of thanks to KCR sir for guiding the dept n appreciations to the concern public reps&officers for excellent work. pic.twitter.com/dmgBkja5dH — Errabelli DayakarRao (@DayakarRao2019) April 9, 2022

Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) also expressed jubilation over the announcement. “Be it Rural Development or Urban Development, no one can match the inclusive growth model of Telangana CM KCR Garu. My heartfelt compliments to Panchayat Raj & RD Minister @DayakarRao2019 Garu & his team on winning 19 awards. Special Compliment to Siricilla Zilla Parishad.” he tweeted.