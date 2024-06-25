Telangana: Woman, 3 others held for husband’s murder in Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: Police have arrested a woman and three others for allegedly murdering her husband in Jedcherla, Mahbubnagar district.

The accused have been identified as Bhagyalakshmi, Maisamma, Muthyalamma and Narasimha. According to reports, 46-year-old Chinna Anjaneyulu had objected to his teenage daughter constantly talking on the phone with a boy from Hyderabad whom she had befriended on Instagram. When the daughter expressed her desire to marry the boy, Anjaneyulu opposed the idea and allegedly assaulted both the wife and his daughter.

Subsequently, Bhagyalakshmi made a deal with three individuals, promising them three goats as payment for murder. She allegedly persuaded her husband to consume liquor and asked him to sleep in a shed where the goats were tied. The other accused, Maisamma, Muthyalamma, and Narasimha, approached the sleeping victim and slit his throat.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing