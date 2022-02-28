Telangana: Woman alleges rape by driver in private bus

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 28th February 2022 9:30 pm IST
Father alleges replay of Hathras incident, UP Police deny
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old woman has alleged that the driver of a private bus raped her in a moving bus at knife-point, police said on Monday.

The woman, in a complaint lodged at Kukatpally police station here last week, stated that she boarded the private bus to Bhimavaram on the night of Feburary 23.

Two hours into the journey, the accused driver asked the second driver of the bus to take to the wheel. The accused then went to the woman and requested to share her sleeper seat with him to which she agreed.

MS Education Academy

However, the accused later threatened her with a knife and allegedly raped her, the woman said in the complaint that she filed after coming back to Hyderabad, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case on charges of rape, criminal intimidation and under other relevant Indian Penal Code sections was registered against the driver and he was arrested, a police official said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button