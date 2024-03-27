Telangana: Woman attacked during Holi fete in Karimnagar dies

The incident stemmed from a confrontation between Prakash and the deceased's son during the Holi festivities

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 27th March 2024 10:35 pm IST
Lured by gay dating app, man murdered for a phone

Hyderabad: A woman died on Tuesday, March 27, after she was attacked with a sickle during the Holi celebrations in Jagital, Karimnagar.

The victim, identified as 50-year-old M Rama, sustained severe injuries in the assault by a 26-year-old B Prakash, police said.

Following the attack, Rama was rushed to a private hospital in Karimnagar. Despite medical intervention, she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning.

MS Education Academy

The incident stemmed from a confrontation between Prakash and the deceased’s son during the Holi festivities.

Police have registered a case against the accused, who is currently absconding.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 27th March 2024 10:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button