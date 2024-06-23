Telangana: Woman beats husband to death in Nagarkurnool

The accused has been identified as Ramulamma, who worked as a laborer along with her husband, the victim, B. Srinu Yadav

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man was beaten to death with a pestle by his wife during a fight between them in Ananthasagar, Telkapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

The victim has been identified as B. Srinu Yadav, who worked as a laborer along with his wife, the accused, Ramulamma. According to the reports, the couple used to fight regularly over various issues. On Friday night, June 21, both were under the influence of alcohol and got into a fight, which led to a physical altercation between them. In a fit of rage, the accused thrashed the victim with a pestle and killed him. 

Residents alerted the police about the incident. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot, took the accused into custody, and shifted the body to the Government General Hospital for postmortem.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.

