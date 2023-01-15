Telangana: Woman, children held for kidnapping, selling boy for Rs 4.5L

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old boy studying in grade 3 at a private school in Bhadrachalam was kidnapped on January 6 and sold to a family in Rajahmundry.

The incident came to light after the arrest of five persons based on the complaint filed by the parents of the boy. The police checked the CCTV footage of the neighbourhoods of the school and suspected that a woman, Kandula Annapurna, her daughter Anusha and son Sairam of Ashoknagar, were behind the kidnapping.

Further investigation revealed that the three accused took the boy to Rajahmundry and sold him to a couple, identified as Snehalatha and Isac Gunnam, for Rs 4.5 lakh through an agent, B Tulasi. The trio paid Rs 50,000 to Tulasi as a commission.

Bhadrachalam ASP Rohith Raj said that his team suspected and interrogated the trio who confessed to the kidnapping. They further revealed that they arrested the couple who bought the boy and the agent.

Annapurna, Anushka, and Sairam planned the kidnapping carefully. They made friends with the boy while he returned back to his home from school. Once they gained his trust, they kidnapped the unsuspecting boy. The police recovered Rs 3.10 lakh cash and three mobile phones from Annapurna and handed over the boy to his parents.