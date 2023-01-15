Telangana: Govt announces promotions, transfers for teachers

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Sankranthi, the state government has approved the transfers and promotions of government school teachers.

According to state education minister P Sabitha Reddy, a meeting will be held with all teachers’ unions chaired by health minister T Harish Rao.

“Around 9,266 posts are set for transfer. The headmasters will be transferred first, followed by teachers. The schedule will be released in two-three days. Counselling centers will be set up for it,” Sabitha said adding full cooperation by the unions.

However, she said the transfers and promotions will come into effect from April 27 so that the academics of students appearing for the SSC examinations this year do not get disturbed.

The teachers’ unions have expressed happiness over the state government’s announcement.