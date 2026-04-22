Telangana woman constable ends life over harassment

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old woman police constable died by suicide in Warangal city on Tuesday, April 21, due to alleged harassment by a colleague.

The deceased, Sangeeta, was deployed at the Bhupalpally Women’s police station and was a native of Mattewada. After completing security duties for the Chief Minister on April 20, Sangeetha returned to her residence in Mattewada on Tuesday and committed suicide by hanging herself.

Also Read Hyderabad woman constable attempts suicide over marital dispute

Sangeetha took her own life after writing a suicide note stating that harassment by a fellow constable named Sridhar at her workplace was the cause of her suicide.

The Mattewada police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation. Further details are awaited.