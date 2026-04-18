Hyderabad woman constable attempts suicide over marital dispute

The constable was identified as Sirisha, who was deployed at the Panjagutta Police station.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th April 2026 4:13 pm IST|   Updated: 18th April 2026 4:49 pm IST
Person lying on the floor with pills scattered around, indicating a possible overdose emergency.
drug overdose, suicide

Hyderabad: A woman police Constable allegedly attempted suicide in Hyderabad’s Yousufguda on April 14, after her husband forced her to have an abortion.

The Constable was identified as Sirisha, who was deployed at the Panjagutta Police station. According to the Pajagutta Police, Sirisha was separated from her husband and had filed for divorce. “During this time, Sirisha and Constable Swapnil entered a relationship. While the divorce proceedings were on. Sirisha and Swapnil began living together,” the Station House Officer told Siasat.com.

He also said that Swapnil and Sirisha got married in a temple. On April 14, Sirisha experienced pain and they visited the doctor. “As the couple returned home after purchasing the medicine, they had an argument and Sirisha overdosed on medicines,” the SHO explained.

Subhan Bakery

Sirisha did not report to work for two days. She informed her friends that she was unwell, after which she was shifted to a hospital. The police said Sirisha is stable and a case has been registered against Swapnil.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th April 2026 4:13 pm IST|   Updated: 18th April 2026 4:49 pm IST

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