Telangana: Woman dies after lightning strikes during heavy rains

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old woman died after being struck by lightning during heavy rains on Sunday, September 22, at Mammaipalli village of Nagarkurnool district.

The victim has been identified as Neelamma

According to reports, on Sunday afternoon, the victim and her sister, Nagendramma, were grazing cattle when it began to rain. Seeking shelter, they took cover under a tree, but a lightning strike tragically killed the victim on the spot, while Nagendramma lost consciousness.

Upon learning about the incident, the victim’s sister was shifted to a nearby hospital and is currently receiving medical care. A case has been registered.

Earlier, a principal of a college in Hyderabad was electrocuted in Ghatkesar on September 1 while trying to move an obstacle from the road amid rains.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Srinivas Rao, who was the principal of Vignan College. The incident occurred when Rao while walking on the campus, noticed a puddle of water and tried to remove plastic from it using an iron rod. He collapsed and died on the spot.

Monsoon safety guidelines

Stay vigilant by keeping track of weather updates and alerts from reliable sources, such as local news outlets and weather apps. Take the time to check in on neighbours, particularly the elderly or disabled, ensuring they are aware of the weather conditions and have taken the necessary precautions.

Minimise unnecessary travel, especially during hazardous weather conditions. Exercise caution while driving, being mindful of slippery roads and reduced visibility. Stay informed about traffic congestion through updates from the traffic police department.

Stay away from nalas, manholes, sewerage lines, gutters, sharp objects, and debris. Test the stability of the ground ahead with a stick if you need to walk through water

Be cautious of fallen power lines and report them to the local electricity department immediately. Assume that all wires, including those on the ground and attached to street light poles, are live and dangerous. Refrain from touching electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.