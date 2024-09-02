Hyderabad college principal electrocuted at Ghatkesar

Hyderabad: A principal of a college in Hyderabad was electrocuted in Ghatkesar on Sunday, September 1, while trying to move an obstacle from the road amid rains.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Srinivas Rao, who was the principal of Vignan college. The incident occurred when Rao while walking on the campus, noticed a puddle of water and tried to remove plastic from it using an iron rod. He collapsed and died on the spot.

A teacher noticed him lying on the ground and immediately switched off the power supply. Rao was shifted to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The Ghatkesar police registered a case and shifted the body for postmortem examination to Gandhi Hospital.

Rao, is a native of Khammam district and stayed at the campus hostel of the Hyderabad college.

The police suspect that a power cable snapped and fell on the ground due to which Srinivas got electrocuted while clearing the obstacles near the manhole.