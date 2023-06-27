Telangana: Woman dies by ‘suicide’ along with two children

Hyderabad: A 28-year old woman died allegedly by suicide along with her two children here on Tuesday reportedly vexed after some persons asked her for repayment of money which they had lent to her, police said.

The woman jumped into a water sump along with her two sons aged three and five at her house, a police official at Choutuppal police station said.

The woman, who is said to have some financial issues took around Rs 4 lakh as loan from a relative and some others, and vexed after being asked to return the loan amount she allegedly ended her life along with her two children, the official said based on preliminary investigation.

There are also allegations from some relatives that the woman had lost money after playing online games and police are verifying into it also, the official said.

The bodies were removed from the sump and sent for post-mortem, he said.

A case was registered.