Telangana: Woman dies on the way to attend father’s funeral

Hyderabad: A woman died in an accident on the way to attend her father’s funeral in Ippampally village of Nagarkurnool district on Thursday.

The woman, aged 39 years, who has been identified as Allu Anuradha was a resident of Vikarabad.

On Thursday morning, her father, Annapurreddy Kartheek Reddy died. After receiving the information, the woman and her husband headed towards Ippampally village on a motorcycle.

At a distance of around 15 km from the village, her husband applied sudden brakes to avoid an accident as the RTC bus was coming from the opposite direction.

As soon as he applied brakes, the woman fell on the road and came under the wheels of the bus. She died on the spot.