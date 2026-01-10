Telangana: Woman murdered in Khammam

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in Telangana’s Khammam district on Friday, January 9.

The woman identified as Pramila, the wife of a quack from Bhadrachalam. Pramila was found lying in a pool of blood near a mall. After being alerted, the police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

According to the police, the deceased and her husband were living separately as they didn’t have children. Pramila was also being harassed by her husband’s friend, Shravan for the past few months. In December, Pramila’s family filed a complaint against Shravan in Bhadrachalam.

The Khammam police registered a case and the matter is under investigation.

Previous incident

In August 2025, a 22-year-old pregnant woman was murdered by her husband in Hyderabad. The woman was identified as Swathi, also known as Jyothi. She was a resident of a rented house in the Boduppal area of Medipally.

Mahender Reddy, a driver with a ride-sharing app, who had a love marriage with Swati, 25, a call centre employee, only a year-and-a-half ago, killed her at their house in Boduppal .

He used an axe blade to cut head, hands and legs. After placing the body parts in small plastic covers, he dumped them into the Musi River the same night.

To avoid any suspicion, the accused made three trips to the river to dispose of the body parts.

The couple had moved to the Boduppal neighborhood from the Vikarabad district just one month prior to the tragic event.