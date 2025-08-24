22-year-old woman murdered, chopped into pieces in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In yet another brutal murder, a 22-year-old woman was killed and dismembered in Hyderabad.

The woman is identified as Swathi, also known as Jyothi. She was a resident of a rented house in the Boduppal area of Medipally.

Moved to city one month ago

In Boduppal, she lived with her husband, Mahender Reddy.

The couple had moved to the Boduppal neighborhood from the Vikarabad district just one month prior to the tragic event.

How Hyderabad woman murder was uncovered

The crime was uncovered after neighbors reported hearing disturbing noises coming from the couple’s residence.

Upon going inside the residence, they found Swathi’s body. It was chopped into pieces and stuffed inside a bag.

They immediately alerted the local police, who rushed to the scene. The cops took Mahender Reddy into custody.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the husband murdered his wife before cutting her body into pieces in an attempt to dispose of the evidence.

After the murder in Hyderabad, he had placed the remains of the woman in a bag and was awaiting an opportunity to discard it.

It was also revealed that the murdered woman was pregnant at the time of her death.

The investigation is ongoing.