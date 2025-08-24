Electoral roll revision will delete excess voters in Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy has claimed that there are excess voters in Hyderabad and they will be removed after the electoral roll revision.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he claimed that at least four lakh voters will be deleted during the revision process.

Vote theft allegations

Refuting the vote theft allegations, Kishan Reddy said that the issue of excess voters is not only in Bihar but in the entire country.

He stressed the need to revise the electoral rolls in Telangana districts including Hyderabad.

On the vote theft allegation, he questioned why BJP got fewer seats in the 2024 elections compared to the 2019 polls.

How Hyderabad voters can search names in electoral rolls

Meanwhile, voters in various districts of Telangana can search for their names in the electoral rolls by visiting the website of the ECI (click here).

On the website, voter details can be searched using any of the following options.

By EPIC By details By Mobile

As per earlier reports, the Election Commission has activated its poll machinery across states for a possible roll out of pan-India special intensive revision (SIR) soon, just like the one being carried out in Bihar.