Telangana: Woman, paramour held for strangling husband to death

Hyderabad: Police apprehended a woman and her paramour on Friday, August 2, for allegedly strangling her 33-year-old husband to death in Dahegaon mandal of Asifabad district.

The accused have been identified as Manjula and her paramour, Raju. The two had been involved in an extramarital affair for six years, despite objections by relatives. Manjula was married to the victim, Mallesh, a farmer, for 13 years, and the couple had a daughter together.

According to reports, on July 25, Manjula and Raju conspired to eliminate Mallesh so that they could be together. They attempted to strangle him, but Mallesh survived the initial attack and was taken to a hospital in Karimnagar.

After being discharged on July 28, Mallesh experienced breathing difficulties. As he was being transferred to another hospital, he died.

Also Read Hyderabad: Dharani operator arrested for bribery

Based on the victim’s brother’s complaint, the police registered a case and took him into custody. During the interrogation, the victim’s wife, Manjula, confessed to the crime and admitted that her paramour influenced her to eliminate the victim so they could live together. Further investigation is ongoing.