Hyderabad: Dharani operator arrested for bribery

The ACB recovered and confirmed the bribe amount from Arun Kumar’s car via chemical tests. 

Hyderabad: The Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested an outsourced Dharani operator, Chakali Arun Kumar, and Manne Santosh, a junior assistant, at Tahsildar’s office in Ameenpur, Sangareddy district.

Arun Kumar allegedly demanded and received the bribe amount of Rs 30,000 from a resident of Bandalguda for forwarding a succession file to the tahsildar.

Based on the confession from Arun Kumar, further investigations are being conducted, including searches at the residence of P Radha, Tahsildar, and Ameenpur Mandal. 

Arun Kumar and Manne Santosh were presented before the Additional Special Judge, ACB Cases Court, in Hyderabad.

