Hyderabad: Dharani operator arrested for bribery

Hyderabad: The Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested an outsourced Dharani operator, Chakali Arun Kumar, and Manne Santosh, a junior assistant, at Tahsildar’s office in Ameenpur, Sangareddy district.

Arun Kumar allegedly demanded and received the bribe amount of Rs 30,000 from a resident of Bandalguda for forwarding a succession file to the tahsildar.

The ACB recovered and confirmed the bribe amount from Arun Kumar’s car via chemical tests.

Based on the confession from Arun Kumar, further investigations are being conducted, including searches at the residence of P Radha, Tahsildar, and Ameenpur Mandal.

Arun Kumar and Manne Santosh were presented before the Additional Special Judge, ACB Cases Court, in Hyderabad.