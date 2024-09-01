Telangana: Woman poisons 3 children to death, dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly poisoned her three children to death before hanging herself to death on Sunday at Rudraram in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy in Telangana.

The deceased were identified as Savithri (28), her son Jaswanth (8), and twin daughters Chinmayi and Chitra, who are both 3 years old.

According to the police , Savithra’s husband, Anjaneyulu (32), who suffered kidney failure, was undergoing treatment in a hospital. Anjaneyulu used to work as a bike mechanic. Since he was addicted to liquor, both his kidneys failed.

Also Read Hyderabad police arrest three for laptop theft

Anjaneyulu’s illness had pushed the family into a deep financial crisis. The woman had borrowed money for the treatment of her husband and facing all such problems she got depressed which is said to be the reason behind Savithri’s extreme step.

A case has been registered. The bodies were taken to the government hospital in Patancheru for postmortem.