Telangana: Woman, son assault RTC staff over seating dispute

The conflict began near Atmakur when the driver requested a female passenger not sit on the bonnet beside him, leading to a heated argument

Hyderabad: A woman passenger and her son allegedly assaulted an RTC bus conductor and driver over a seating dispute.

The incident occurred on an RTC bus travelling from Hanamkonda to Eturnagaram. The conflict began near Atmakur when the driver requested a female passenger not sit on the bonnet beside him leading to a heated argument.

According to reports, the woman called her son, Mohan, who then followed the bus for 30 kilometers. Upon catching up, Mohan stopped the bus, and together with his mother, they engaged in a physical altercation with the driver and conductor. The woman attacked the conductor with her shoe, while her son punched the conductor in the face.

Following the assault, the driver and conductor filed a complaint against the accused. The police have registered a case. Further investigation is ongoing.

