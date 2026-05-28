Telangana woman submits fake caste certificate in teacher recruitment, to lose job

Hyderabad: Submitting fake certificates has cost a Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) recruited through the District Selection Committee (DSC) her job in Medak district, after those certificates were cancelled by Medak Collector Prathima Singh.

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As per reports, in the DSC notification given in 2024, there were five SGT posts notified in the district. A candidate named Sana Begum, a resident of Tamploor village in Tekmal mandal , submitted caste certificate and non-creamy layer certificate identifying herself as a BC-E candidate.

She was recruited and has been posted in a government school in her village.

However, another candidate named Mohammad Nawaz, a resident of Papannapet mandal, lodged a complaint with the authorities concerned, claiming that Sana Begum originally belonged to Dudekula community, which falls under BC-B, but was using the identity of Shaikh, which comes under BC-E by producing fake caste and non-creamy layer certificates.

Upon verifying the facts, officials found that Sana Begum had indeed produced fake caste certificates. On Tuesday, May 26, the Collector cancelled those certificates.

With the certificates cancelled, Sana Begum’s prospects in her present government job looks bleak.

Siasat.com tried to contact the district education officer and collector, but couldn’t.