Fake birth certificate racket busted in Adilabad, five arrested

Hyderabad: A fake birth certificate racket was busted in Adilabad on Thursday, May 7, and five people were arrested in connection with the case.

The gang used to produce fake Aadhar and voter ID cards, too.

Based on a complaint by Municipal Council Commissioner A Jagadeeshwar Goud that these fake IDs were being created near a bank on Dasnapur Road, the police registered a case. The fraud was uncovered when a birth certificate submitted by a person was not found in the municipal records.

Following the orders of Adilabad Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan, a special team led by Mavala Inspector K Swamy conducted an investigation and arrested five persons.

The arrested accused were identified as O Ravikumar and Abdul Tanveer, both students, Shaik Ameer, an unemployed, Abdul Mujahid, a grocery store owner and Adapa Santosh, an operator in the Mee Seva centre. One more person, identified as Junaid, is absconding, the police said.

The investigation revealed that the accused used mobile phones and PDF editing apps to create fake birth certificates, voter ID cards, and make alterations to Aadhaar cards, duping innocent people.

The police stated that they collected between Rs1,500 and Rs 3,000 per document by promising to help people obtain government scheme benefits. Mobile phones containing more than 280 digital documents, fake voter cards, and fake birth certificates were seized from the accused.

SP’s appeal to public

Mahajan urged people to obtain government documents, such as birth certificates, only through municipal offices or authorised Mee Seva centres. He warned the public not to trust individuals who demand large sums of money and promise to prepare documents quickly.

He also said that using fake documents is a punishable crime under the law, and those documents may be rejected during future verification processes.

People were urged to immediately inform the police station concerned or the nearby government office if they come across individuals preparing suspicious documents.

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