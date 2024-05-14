Telangana: Woman tied to pole in Warangal for stealing buffaloes

Hyderabad: A woman was caught red-handed while she was stealing buffaloes after which she was tied to an electric pole by locals in Warangal district. The incident took place on Monday, May 13, at Sarvapuram village in Narsampet of Warangal.

A villager Vemuna Swamy had tied to buffaloes in the shed outside his house when the woman took away five buffaloes. On hearing the sound, Swamy and his family members woke up.

On noticing the buffaloes being taken away, the woman was chased and caught hold. As punishment, the villagers tied the woman to an electricity pole and informed the police about the entire incident.

The Warangal district police arrived and took the woman into custody. She was reportedly stealing buffaloes from surrounding villages as well and selling them in the market to traders.