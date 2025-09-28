Telangana women leaders honoured in Dubai during Bathukamma 2025

Dubai: Prominent women leaders from Telangana were felicitated in Dubai as part of the Bathukamma 2025 celebrations, strengthening cultural ties between the state and the Gulf region.

The event, held on Sunday, September 28, coincided with the culmination of the nine-day festival, Saddula Bathukamma.

Those honoured included Alluri Krishnaveni, Vice-President of the Telangana State Mahila Congress; Dr Vennela Gaddar, Chairman of the Telangana State Cultural Council; and Aaduvala Jyothi, Chairperson of Jagityal Municipality.

The event was organised under the guidance of Anil Mengu, Coordinator of the Pravasi Mitra Labour Union Bar, Dubai.

Aaduvala Jyothi honored at Bathukamma 2025 celebrations in Dubai.

As part of the celebrations, the spotlight was also on the Telangana government’s plans to set up a Gulf Board dedicated to the welfare of migrant workers. Community members welcomed the initiative, voicing hopes for stronger support systems and timely interventions.

Speakers lauded the Congress government for taking swift steps to support Gulf workers, including providing Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to families of deceased workers, launching Pravasi Prajavani for grievance redressal, and forming an advisory committee to guide welfare policies.

On behalf of the Gulf workers’ community, Anil Mengu expressed gratitude to the Telangana government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for prioritising the welfare of migrant workers while promoting cultural engagement abroad.

About Bathukamma

Ever since the formation of Telangana in 2014, Bathukamma has been celebrated as the state festival. This year, the festivities began on September 21. Women create intricate floral arrangements, gather to sing and dance, and increasingly incorporate modern elements such as DJ songs and YouTube releases. The festival remains a symbol of Telangana’s rich cultural heritage and community spirit.