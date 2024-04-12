Telangana: Women protest against sale of alcohol in Adilabad villages

Hyderabad: Adivasi women in Pulsi and Kosai villages of Talamadugu mandal, Adilabad, came out in protest against the presence of belt shops in their community on Thursday, April 11.

Expressing their frustration, the women poured toddy and wine supplied through these shops onto the ground, demanding the closure of the shops.

Adivasi women's concern to close down belt shops Adilabad – In Kosai village of Talamadu mandal, tribal women broke stone bottles demanding closure of belt shops.#varta24live #varta24telugu #NareshVashistha #TeluguNews pic.twitter.com/mNL7NPdbGx — Varta24 Telugu (@Varta24Telugu) April 12, 2024

The protesting women highlighted the detrimental impact of alcohol availability, particularly through the expansion of belt shops, on the lives of Adivasi youth. They emphasised the risks of addiction to alcohol and adulterated tobacco, urging officials to address the issue promptly.

The women threatened to continue their protests against the shops if immediate action was not taken to shut them down.

