Telangana women’s commission warns against obscene dance moves in Telugu films

Hyderabad: The Telangana women’s commission on Thursday, March 20, warned against objectionable dance steps and depiction of women in Telugu songs.

The commission led by chairperson Nerella Sarada took note of the complaints regarding certain dance steps in Telugu film songs that are allegedly indecent and derogatory toward women.

The commission has warned filmmakers, producers, and choreographers against promoting such content, emphasizing that cinema, as a powerful medium, should not contribute to the objectification of women.

The complaints express concern that some dance sequences and visuals demean women, raising questions about the responsibility of the film industry.

Stressing the influence of movies on society, particularly on youth and children, the commission urged the industry to exercise self-regulation and ensure that women are portrayed with dignity.

In a statement, the chairperson said, “If such practices continue, strict action may be taken under relevant laws.” The commission has invited public and social organizations to share their views on the issue, stating that it will closely monitor developments and take further action if necessary.