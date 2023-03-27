Telangana: ‘Won’t say Modi is a broker for Adani’, KTR’s jibe at BJP

Hyderabad: IT minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that he will not call Prime Minister Narendra Modi a broker even though the entire country was saying this. He was responding to BJPs comments on chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao being called a ‘broker’.

Speaking at the Atmiya Sammelanam Sabha in Rajanna Sircilla district, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader said, “I can call Prime Minister a broker for Adani.” His comment was followed by huge claps from the public.

KTR waited for the accolades to stop. “But I won’t,” he said after a pause leading to more cheers.

“I can use words like broker, loafer, and luccha. We have the guts to say things that will remind you of your father,” he said followed by a roaring cheer.

He was reacting to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bandi Sanjay’s broker comments on chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak issue.

“He (Bandi Sanjay) wrote that TSPSC is the work of KTR. He called the chief minister a broker. Do they think I can’t say that their Prime Minister is a broker to Adani? I can but I won’t because I have cultural values,” said KTR.

Referring to the MLA poaching case, the IT minister said, “BJP’s general secretary B L Santhosh sent fake swamijis to negotiate to buy four BRS MLA. Should we call him a broker and a dalal?”