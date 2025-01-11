Telangana won’t succumb to pressure by liquor companies: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy in a strong statement stated the state government would not succumb to pressures imposed by liquor manufacturing companies.

During a review meeting on the liquor supply and prices of beer brands with excise officials on Saturday, January 11, he was recently informed about United Beverages Company’s (UBC) demand for a 33.1 per cent price hike.

The decision on the price hike would be based on the final report by the price fixation committee headed by a retired High Court judge, the chief minister said.

Noting that the excise department had received pending payments periodically throughout the last year, the chief minister instructed finance department officials to systematically clear the outstanding dues from the previous government.

He asked officials to follow strict rules and transparent mechanisms while handing over permits to new liquor companies in Telangana.

He also directed that a notification be issued to invite applications from new liquor brands within a month. He also directed officials to follow a simplified trade policy for the supply of new liquor brands by companies.

He stated that companies must apply under their own brand names, and the selection process should be conducted transparently, evaluating the quality standards and supply capacity of the applicants.



The officials have been instructed to examine the beer prices in the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao, chief secretary A Santhi Kumari, special chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao, principal secretary of the excise department Rizvi, and excise commissioner Harikiran were present.