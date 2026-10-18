Telangana worker dies in Qatar, kin receives Rs 1.2 lakh aid

Contributions from Telugu expats in Qatar will help the bereaved family cope with financial difficulties.

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Portrait of Talari Muthanna, a Telangana worker who died in Qatar.
Talari Muthanna, who died in Qatar.

Nadikud: The family of Talari Muthanna, a 55-year-old migrant worker from Nadikud village in Mallapur mandal of Telangana’s Jagtial district, has received Rs 1.20 lakh in financial assistance following his death due to illness in Qatar.

The assistance was raised through contributions from members of the Telugu community in Qatar following an appeal by the Telangana Gulf Samithi.

The organisation also helped facilitate the repatriation of Muthanna’s mortal remains. After receiving information about his death from his family, its representatives contacted the management of the company where he worked to coordinate the process.

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Andugula Rakesh Yadav, an executive committee member of Telangana Gulf Samithi, handed over the cheque to Muthanna’s family in the presence of village elders.

Telangana Gulf Samithi representatives hand over financial assistance to the family of Talari Muthanna in Nadikud.
Telangana Gulf Samithi members hand over Rs 1.2 lakh in aid to Talari Muthanna’s family.

The family may also be eligible for Rs 5 lakh in Gulf Ex-Gratia compensation announced by the Telangana government. Telangana Gulf Samithi said it would assist the family in pursuing the compensation, subject to eligibility requirements and official procedures.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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