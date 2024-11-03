Telangana worker dies under suspicious circumstances in Bahrain

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old worker from Jagtial died under suspicious circumstances in Bahrain. The victim’s family was informed that he died by suicide but they found it hard to believe since he had plans to return home this month.

The victim has been identified as Marempally Sudhir, who has been working in the cleaning department of a private company in Bahrain for the past three years

The deceased body was sent back on October 29. Later, it was transported to Sudhir’s native village of Vempeta in Metpally Mandal.

The family has demanded an investigation into the incident. Further investigation is ongoing.