Telangana worker goes missing in Oman, search efforts under way

On Tuesday, May 5, the family approached Swadesh Parikipandla seeking help to trace Murali.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 8:00 pm IST
Man in pink checkered shirt looking at camera, professional portrait for Siasat Daily news website.
Asam Murali, a migrant worker from Telangana who has gone missing in Oman.

Hyderabad: A 43-year-old migrant worker from Telangana has been reported missing in Oman, prompting official intervention to trace his whereabouts.

Asam Murali, a resident of Dilawarpur village in Dilawarpur mandal of Nirmal district, travelled to Oman last month for employment. According to his family, he went missing while returning from a medical visit after leaving a labour camp.

Family members said they were informed of the incident by fellow Telangana workers in Oman a few days ago. Since then, there has been no confirmed information about his location, leaving his wife, children and father in distress.

Subhan Bakery

The family on Tuesday, May 5, submitted a representation to Swadesh Parikipandla, a member of the Telangana government’s NRI Advisory Committee, seeking assistance in locating Murali and facilitating his safe return to India.

Family members submit a representation to Swadesh Parikipandla (centre), Telangana NRI Advisory Committee member.
Family members hand over a representation to Swadesh Parikipandla (centre) seeking help to trace missing worker Asam Murali.

Acting on the request, Swadesh escalated the matter through the e-Migrate portal, informing the Protector of Emigrants (PoE) in Delhi and the Indian Embassy in Oman. Details were also shared with Gundeeti Ganesh of the Indian Social Club, with coordination under way with local authorities to trace the missing worker.

Swadesh said the Telangana government remains committed to the welfare of its overseas citizens and assured the family of all possible support as efforts continue.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 8:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button