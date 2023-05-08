Telangana: Workers union demands compensation, justice for Swiggy rider’s kin

Hyderabad: Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) have demanded justice for the Swiggy delivery boy who lost his life in a tragic road accident on May 5.

Raju, 31, a resident of the Gandhi colony met with a fatal road accident while delivering food in Alwal of Hyderabad following which he was rushed to the nearby hospital. However, he soon succumbed to his injuries.

Being the only earning member of his family, Raju was survived by an old and ailing mother, a wife, and two small children.

Additionally, Raju was also paying for his wife, Soni Rasapuram’s education who is studying first year of B.Ed.

Soon after the accident, the family tried to contact the management at Swiggy. However, they ended up receiving a computer-generated response with none from the company reaching out to the family so far.

TGPWU’s founder and president, Shaik Salauddin who visited the bereaved family on Monday said, “Raju’s death stands completely ignored by the company. The family was left distressed.”

TGPWU members visit Swiggy delivery boy’s kin

The union has promised the family to step in and negotiate with Swiggy while they demand Rs 25 lakh as compensation in case of death under the Workmen’s Compensation Act, 1923 (which is to compensate workers who have encountered injuries due to an accident during their employment).

TGPWU has further demanded that police should file an FIR against the person who had hit Raju in the accident and also facilitate compensation from the accused to Raju’s family.

Accident on May 5

The incident reportedly occurred at night when a speeding car from Kanaji Guda hit a person, and then continued to run until a high-tension pole made it stop.

The incident caused injuries to three people, including Raju who was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Police identified the driver as a software employee who accelerated her car by mistake, while she was supposed to hit the brake to avoid hitting a man who came in front of the car, ending up in a major accident.