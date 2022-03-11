Telangana: Yashoda doctors advise CM KCR to take rest for a week

Hyderabad: Doctors at Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda on Friday advised Telangana chief minister, K Chandrashekar Rao to take complete rest for a week.

The CM was rushed this morning to the Yashodha Hospital by his family members after he complained of weakness and shooting pains in his left arm.

The team of specialist doctors from Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda including Chief Minister’s personal physician Dr M V Rao and cardiologist Dr K Pramod Kumar, who have been looking after the CM’s health for a long time conducted a physical check-up and later decided to shift him to the hospital for diagnostic tests.

KCR underwent several tests including an angiogram, ECG, 2D-ECHO, MRI, and CT scans of his brain and neck. His angiogram did not indicate any block in the arteries and his heart function is also normal, said the doctors.

Dr Pramod said that since the “Chief Minister was complaining of weakness and pain in left arm, an emergency angiogram was conducted. The condition of the heart is normal for his age,” Dr Pramod added.

Dr MV Rao said that the neck and spinal MRI and CT scans have revealed that the chief minister was experiencing pain in the left arm due to cervical spondylitis, a general term to describe wear and tear that impacts the spinal disks of the neck.

“Chief Minister reads a lot of newspapers and always keeps checking his Ipad. We suspect that the pain in the left hand might have originated due to this repetitive habit. Moreover, he has been touring a lot and delivering public speeches, which could have resulted in fatigue. As a result, we have advised him to take complete rest for a week,” Dr Rao said.