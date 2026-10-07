Telangana Youth Congress protest Rahul Gandhi’s detention

Hyderabad: The Telangana Youth Congress held a midnight protest on Wednesday, October 7, in Nirmal over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the detention of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition leaders.

The protest was organised under the leadership of Telangana Youth Congress State General Secretary Almas Khan.

Telangana Youth Congress raises concerns over SIR

Addressing the gathering, Almas Khan referred to a recent Indian Express report about differences and objections reportedly raised among Election Commissioners over the functioning of the Election Commission and the SIR exercise.

Khan alleged that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MPs were forcibly removed from a peaceful protest. He said demonstrations and raising questions about the electoral process are constitutional rights.

Also Read Telangana SIR: Last date for claims and objections

Demands listed

Putting its demand, the Youth Congress said that it wants a review of the 2023 law that governs the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.

It also wants the current SIR process to be declared illegal if an independent assessment finds violations.

Another demand is an independent investigation into the functioning of the Election Commission over the past 10 years.

It further demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take political responsibility for issues concerning the electoral process.