Telangana youth invents hybrid e-bicycle

Hyderabad: Baba Fakruddin, a youth from Anantapur, Telangana proved that creativity and entrepreneurship are not a Monopoly of only educated youths from well off families. His strong desire to do something positive in life has made him an inventor and entrepreneur.

Fakruddin was not able to continue his education beyond 9th standard due to poor financial condition of his family and started his career as a bike mechanic.

In the beginning, this young man introduced an electric scooter and a reverse gear tricycle. After getting positive feedback and encouragement from all he went ahead in inventing a hybrid e-cycle.

The 72-volt battery of the electric cycle takes 2 to 3 hours for charging which costs a mere Rs.6 to give a mileage of 250 km.

He fitted a 72 volts battery to this bike priced at Rs 18,600. This electric bike is fitted with an attractive LED sensor, a sound horn, charging indicator, and battery backup display.