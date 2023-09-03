Telangana: Youth killed by lightning in Sircilla

According to family members of the deceased Padige Sathish went to Bonala, a town on the outskirts of Sircilla, with his friends to play cricket on Sunday morning.

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man died after lightning struck him in Sircilla town of Rajanna Sircilla on Sunday, September 3.

According to media reports, the deceased Padige Sathish went to Bonala, a town on the outskirts of Sircilla, with his friends to play cricket on Sunday morning. They stopped playing and took shelter under a nearby tree as it poured heavily. There, a bolt of lightning struck the man resulting in his death.

The body was later shifted to the Sircilla district headquarters hospital for autopsy.

