Telangana: YS Sharmila booked under SC/ST act for making remarks against TRS MLA

Hyderabad: The YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president, YS Sharmila, has been booked by Jogipet Police (Sangareddy district) for violating the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for uttering ‘derogatory remarks’ about Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran.

Following a complaint by the MLA’s supporters, the case was filed. On Monday, Satike Raju and a group of the MLA’s supporters presented a petition to the Jogipet Police Department. Later in the day, the police reported the incident.

The YSRTP President was accused of making offensive remarks about the MLA who is a member of the SC community on September 30 during her road show in the Andole Constituency, which was the subject of the complaint.

Sharmila reacted to the charges and questioned the TRS MLA why he was silent when Dalits were ‘misguided’ due to the promises made by his party.

“You have filed the atrocity case against me for questioning your corruption. YSR’s daughter is not scared of such cases.,” she said on Twitter.

ప్రయోగించినప్పుడు.. దళితులకు మూడెకరాల భూమి అని మోసం చేసినప్పుడు..

SC,ST నిధులు పక్కదారి పట్టించినప్పుడు.. SC, ST బ్యాక్ లాగ్ పోస్టులు భర్తీ చేయనప్పుడు..

దళితులకు డబుల్ బెడ్ రూమ్ ఇండ్లని.. దళిత బంధు అని మోసం చేసినప్పుడు.. కేసులు పెట్టే ధైర్యం ఎక్కడ పోయింది క్రాంతి కిరణ్ గారు?

2/3 — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) October 4, 2022