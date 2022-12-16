Telangana: Sharmila performs Bhoomi puja at party office site in Khammam

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila on Friday performed Bhoomi puja for the establishment of the party office in Khammam.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony for her party office in the constituency, she symbolically held the soil of the region and vowed to stand by the people of Palair in their thick and thin.

Recalling the late Andhra Pradesh chief minister and her father Dr YS Rajshekhar Reddy’s (YSR) contribution to the constituency, Shamila mentioned that the Palair reservoir was repaired during his tenure and more than 20,000 houses for the poor were delivered in the constituency.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Sharmila said, “Through Nagarjuna Sagar and Sri Ram Sagar Project, 2 lakh and 70000 acres benefitted, thanks to YSR’s efforts.”

“Approximately 108 villages in various mandals received safe drinking water. From power subsidies to granite factories to ensuring all sections benefited through infrastructure and welfare programs, YSR always held the constituency in high prominence, assuring all schemes reached the poor and the needy, be it Arogyasri or minority reservations, fees reimbursement to free power, to name a few.” The YSRTP chief added

Attacking Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, she asked “Did KCR construct at least 1000 houses, how many acres did he give water to ?”

“KCR rule rang death bells for the granite industry in the region, after power subsidies were withdrawn,” Sharmila remarked

The YSRTP chief said she decided to contest elections from the Palair constituency to ensure YSR’s welfare schemes reached one and all.