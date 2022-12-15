Telangana: Jagan, KCR colluding with BJP, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday accused chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) of colluding with his Andhra counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to loot the Telugu states forever by whipping up regional sentiments in their respective states.

Addressing a massive gathering at SRR College Grounds at Karimnagar, on the conclusion of his fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra, the BJP state president said the ruling YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh had deliberately raked up the issue of merger of Telugu states only to trigger Andhra sentiment in its state, while KCR would kick up the Telangana sentiment all over again to garner votes in the next elections.

“Both the chief ministers are hand in glove with each other in trying to gain political mileage by triggering regional sentiments again. They have a common objective of looting the people and stashing the commissions,” he alleged.

Sanjay said the Telangana chief minister who had spent eight years in his farmhouse had come out suddenly in the name of national politics and renamed his TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and started abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only because he was scared of growing popularity of the BJP.

“He wound up TRS in Telangana and opened the BRS shop in New Delhi now. What is BRS? It is nothing but Bandipotla Rashtra Samithi or Bar and Restaurant Samithi,” he said.

The BJP state president said by renaming the party as BRS, the chief minister had lost his connection with Telangana.