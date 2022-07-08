Telangana: YS Vijayamma quits YSRCP, to join YSRTP

Hyderabad: Chairperson of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh (AP), YS Vijayamma on Friday announced her resignation from the party. The wife of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy is likely to join daughter Sharmila’s YSR Telangana (YSRTP).

Vijayamma announced her resignation while addressing a public gathering during the YSRCP plenary which will continue till Sunday. She will join her daughter Sharmila’s YSRTP, which was launched on July 8 2021 on the occasion of the late chief minister of unified Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhar’s 72nd birth anniversary.

Addressing the gathering at the plenary, the former chairperson of the YSRCP said, “I have considered leaving the party because Sharmila is fighting a lonely battle there (in Telangana). My conscience is saying that there is a need for me to stand by her, as the wife of Rajasekhara Reddy and as her mother.”

Vijayamma went on to say that it’s time to support her daughter while she is struggling. She then apologised to the public for taking the decision, adding that she was moving to avoid controversies. Since the formation of the YSRTP, Jagan has remained distant from it. Members of the YSRCP have also refrained from supporting Sharmila.

At the time of YSRTP’s inception, Vijayamma lent her support to Sharmila saying, “I had never imagined such a situation would arise, but I guess it is for the good of the people.”

The plenary meeting is being held after a gap of five years and three years after YSRCP gained power in AP. Vijayamma is attending the meeting as the honorary president of the party. The meet was attended by a large number of YSRCP members and common people.