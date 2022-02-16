Telangana: Yuva Telangana merges with Bharatiya Janata Party

Hyderabad: The Yuva Telangana party today merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party with an aim to defeat Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

Yuva Telangana was merged by its president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy in the constitution club in the presence of BJP national general secretary Vinod Tavde, Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Yuva Telangana party working president Rani Rudrama and other leaders at New Delhi .

Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna Reddy said they have taken this crucial decision to dethrone the TRS government in the state. He also said that the people in the country know the style of functioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana State chief minister KCR for the disservice they have done to the public.

Balakrishna Reddy said KCR has been talking rubbish during last 15 days which is unfortunate . “Vexed with the Chief Minister’s style of functioning, we have merged the Yuva Telangana party into the BJP to bring about the saffron party to power in the Telangana State”, he said and declared there was no question of sparing KCR. He also said the youth in this youngest state were yearning to join the BJP for bright future for them he added.