Telangana: 15 BRS leaders including deputy mayor arrested for gambling

Hyderabad: Fifteen leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) including a deputy mayor and six corporators’ were arrested for allegedly gambling by the Rachakonda Special Operations Team at Medipally on Sunday evening.

Acting on information, the police raided the office of Peerzadiguda municipal co-opt member Jagdishwar Reddy office and found deputy mayor K Shivakumar Goud and six corporators’ playing three card game and gambling. Six others are builders.

The police seized huge cash, playing cards, mobile phones and other articles from the spot.

The leaders tried to pressurize the police to let them off.

However as the news went viral the police higher-ups directed the local police to immediately register a case.