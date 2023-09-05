Telangana’s all round progress: Home Minister credits KCR

Hyderabad: If Telangana has become a ‘golden Telangana’ in a span of just nine years the credit goes to the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao. “It takes not a 56-inch chest but a six-inch heart to work wonders,” remarked Home Minister, Mohammad Mehmood Ali.

He was speaking after releasing a book on late K M Arifuddin, noted educationist and Telangana protagonist, at the Madina Education Centre on Monday evening. Mehmood Ali turned the occasion into a virtual election campaign by recounting the achievements of the BRS government in different fields. He took frequent digs at the BJP and the Congress and without naming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said to achieve such spectacular success it required a 6-inch heart that beats for the people and not a 56-inch chest.

The biographical sketch on Arifuddin written by his wife, Sabiha Farzana, gives a detailed account of the life and struggle of her husband in establishing and nurturing educational institutions for the Muslim community. The book is designed and published by the Media Plus Foundation. For a change the Home Minister came to the programme along with his wife, Nasreen Fatima, due to their close ties with Arifuddin’s family.

Hamed Mohammad Khan, president, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, and Ziauddin Nayyer, President of All India Majlis Tameer-e-Millat, paid rich tributes to Arifuddin’s services for the cause of education.

The Congress ruled the State for 50 years and the Telugu Desam for 9 years and yet Telangana remained backward. But within two years of coming to power, KCR showed what statehood for the region meant.

Thanks to his inspiring leadership, Telangana progressed in all spheres and today it was No. 1 State in the country, the Home Minister said.

The Chief Minister, he said, had a soft corner for minorities and the schemes sanctioned by him proved it. Till date a whopping sum of Rs. 400 crore was spent by the government on providing overseas scholarships to minority students to pursue higher education in foreign countries. The beauty of the scheme was that each student was provided Rs. 20 lakh which is non-refundable. Similarly, the government had provided Rs. 300 crore for the Shadi Mubarak scheme for the marriage of poor Muslims girls.

For the education of minority youth, the Telangana government set up 203 residential schools and later upgraded them into junior colleges. “All this is possible because of Telangana gaining statehood,” the Home Minister said and recalled the sacrifices made by KCR in making it a reality. He further stated how during the Nizam era people headed to Hyderabad for trading in jewels and diamonds and today they were coming here to make investments as there was total law and order and a peaceful atmosphere in the State.

Earlier, Mehmood Ali spoke about the missionary zeal displayed by the late Arifuddin in establishing a string of educational institutions under the Madina Education and Welfare Society. He also recalled his struggle in the separate Telangana movement. He urged Arifuddin’s children, Fasihuddin and Maria Tabassum, to take forward the mission of their father and that the government would extend all possible help.