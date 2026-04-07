Telangana’s electricity and RTO offices yet to collect crores of dues from public

Hyderabad: The Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement Department’s inspections across government offices in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area on Monday, April 6, revealed several irregularities such as staff reporting late to duty, crores pending in tax collection and overcharging for official services.

Azampura SRO found overcharging public

At the Azampura Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) in Moosarambagh, vigilance officials found unauthorised private individuals working in the office. The citizens at the office said that staff were collecting more money than the stipulated fees.

Additionally, mandatory requirements such as the citizens’ charter display were not in place, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were also found non-operational. Most of the staff handling money also did not record the transactions officially in their cash records.

Officials also noted that 65 documents were pending disbursement beyond the Citizen Charter timelines. A Citizen Charter is a document outlining service standards, responsibilities of regional/field offices, grievance redress mechanisms, etc.

No officers available at GHMC Prajavani

At the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kawavadiguda, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Circle-40, officials noted that no officer was available to address the grievances at Prajavani, the public grievance redressal forum.

Additionally, only six out of 60 staff were present at the office at 10:30 am and others attended the office at 11 am.

The Right to Information (RTI) officer’s name board and the Citizens Charter was not displayed, and the personal cash register and stock registers were also not being maintained.

The unauthorised constructions identification register is also not being maintained in the town planning wing, the Vigilance Department said.

Also Read Three held for impersonating govt officials, duping LPG gas delivery agent

TGSPDCL office yet to collect Rs 6.53 crore in theft, domestic connection cases

At the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL)’s Patancheru Divisional Engineer (Operations) office, dues are running up to Rs 6.53 crore in 24,305 cases related to theft and domestic connections since 2006.

Apart from this, relevant files/documents of certain industries’ power supply connections were not available at the office and majority of the staff were not available at the time of the officials’ visit.

Measurement books are not maintained or certified and the works agreement register, movement register and field inspection register were also not updated, vigilance officials said.

Rs 180.65 crore in vehicle-related taxes yet to be collected at Uppal RTO

At the Uppal Regional Transport Office (RTO), officials are yet to collect Rs 180.65 crore in vehicle-related taxes and 354 applications related to fitness and registrations are pending.

The office is not using the biometric attendance system and no data backups were available for the CCTV cameras installed in and around the office premises.

Only four out of seven Executive Officers were present until 10:40 am and the Citizen Charter was also not displayed within the office premises.

The Manjeera Rubber Indus Pvt Ltd office at Patancheru and the Mandal Revenue Office in Gandipet were also inspected by the vigilance officials.